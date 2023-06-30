Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.91

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and traded as high as $38.60. Safran shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 230,558 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safran has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Safran Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Safran Increases Dividend

About Safran

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

