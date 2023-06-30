Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Safehold alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 1,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,733,346.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 12,200 shares of company stock worth $304,652 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Safehold Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Safehold by 33.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold by 37.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 62.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Safehold by 539.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 400,033 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Safehold by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 297,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 36.60 and a quick ratio of 36.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $49.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.39%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

