Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.53

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.53 and traded as high as C$36.23. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$36.13, with a volume of 182,067 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Russel Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
