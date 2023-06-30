Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $1.11

Rune (RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Rune has a market cap of $21,682.49 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003624 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.08900204 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

