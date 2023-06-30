Royal Bank of Canada Trims Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Target Price to GBX 500

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.12) to GBX 500 ($6.36) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 530 ($6.74) to GBX 580 ($7.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Trading Down 1.3 %

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 387.50 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £466.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,583.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Increases Dividend

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $3.70. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

