Royal Bank of Canada Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CarMax Trading Down 0.0 %

CarMax stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

