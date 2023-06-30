Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

