Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Initiates” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their initiates rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.81.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,239,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $97.93.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $97,517.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $288,445.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.