Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.84. 2,366,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,488. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

