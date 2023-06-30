ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Given a C$0.85 Price Target at Cormark

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) has been given a C$0.85 price target by analysts at Cormark in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 174.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE ROK traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.31. 160,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,642. ROK Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34.

ROK Resources Inc engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in Western Canada. It also offers crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Petrodorado Energy Ltd. and changed its name to ROK Resources Inc in January 2020. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

