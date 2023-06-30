ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Given a C$0.85 Price Target at Cormark

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) has been given a C$0.85 price target by analysts at Cormark in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 174.19% from the stock’s previous close.
ROK Resources Price Performance
Shares of CVE ROK traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.31. 160,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,642. ROK Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34.
About ROK Resources
