Roivant Sciences (ROIV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2023 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00.

6/23/2023 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $23.00.

6/23/2023 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $10.50 to $11.00.

6/20/2023 – Roivant Sciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

6/8/2023 – Roivant Sciences is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00.

5/17/2023 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,864,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,219. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $609,746.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,851,861 shares of company stock worth $136,425,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

