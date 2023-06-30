Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 170 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

