Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $6.56 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Green bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,385.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $22,060 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Full House Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.