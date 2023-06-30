Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,432,000. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 469,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,456,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

