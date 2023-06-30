Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 4%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 9,248,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,158,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Roblox Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,472 shares of company stock worth $33,508,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $3,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

