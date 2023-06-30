Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,237 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NatWest Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,648. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

