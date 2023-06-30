Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.42. 641,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,534. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

