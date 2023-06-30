Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $7.76 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 232.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,599 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

