Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.88. 505,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,326. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.