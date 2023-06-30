Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.30 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. 1,871,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,828. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

