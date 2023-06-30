Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 30,634 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.70. 926,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,053. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

