Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 3.12% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

DISV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.37. 168,430 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $981.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

