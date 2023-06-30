Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 27,092 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 396.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 317,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.92. 461,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $138.53.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.