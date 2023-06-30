Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,991 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WM traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 558,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.