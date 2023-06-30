Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Shares Gap Down to $9.57

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.35. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 542,885 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,850,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 36.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,492,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth about $67,238,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

