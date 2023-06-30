RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $325.02 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $210.00 and a one year high of $351.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.92.

RH ( NYSE:RH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Bank of America raised their price target on RH from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.88.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

