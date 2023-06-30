Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Revival Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Revival Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,618. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

