Reviewing PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRF) & Its Rivals

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) is one of 265 publicly-traded companies in the "Banks—Regional" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PT Bank Central Asia Tbk to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Competitors $2.83 billion $780.27 million 277.36

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Competitors 1025 2818 2815 7 2.27

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 340.21%. Given PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $98.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 16,164.9%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Competitors 37.83% 9.69% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk peers beat PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk



PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services. The company also provides investment financing, working capital financing, auto and multipurpose financing, operating lease, other financing activities, money lending and remittance, securities brokerage dealing and securities issuance underwriting, general or loss insurance, life insurance, Sharia banking, and venture capital services. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan.

