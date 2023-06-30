Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) Short Interest Up 190.1% in June

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 190.1% from the May 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reunion Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Reunion Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Reunion Neuroscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Reunion Neuroscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Reunion Neuroscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Up 0.4 %

About Reunion Neuroscience

Shares of NASDAQ:REUN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,470. Reunion Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

(Free Report)

Reunion Neuroscience Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing new molecules to treat mental health conditions in North America. The company's lead asset, RE104, a proprietary, novel, and serotonergic psychedelic compound. It is also developing the RE200 series, which includes preclinical compounds with enhanced receptor selectivity to address additional therapeutic applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.