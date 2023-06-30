Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.00

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$103.00 and last traded at C$102.95, with a volume of 109324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$101.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.00.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.12.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Free Report ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.5822715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.