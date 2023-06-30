Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 29th (ASND, ATOS, BDTX, CONN, CSGS, DCI, FUN, HRZN, IT, LPX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 29th:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

