Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 29th (ASND, ATOS, BDTX, CONN, CSGS, DCI, FUN, HRZN, IT, LPX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 29th:
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
