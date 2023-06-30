Render Token Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $713.28 million and approximately $76.44 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00006507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.