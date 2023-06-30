Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 259.0% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on RNLSY shares. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.
Renault Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,810. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Renault has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.36.
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
