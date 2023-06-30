Reliant Wealth Planning Buys 702 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.9% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $402.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.84. The company has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

