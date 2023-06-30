Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Reliability shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 21,002 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The Employer of Record segment provides outsourced managed workforce solutions, which includes state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, as well as locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration.

