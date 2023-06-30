Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Shares Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.
Redzone Resources Company Profile
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redzone Resources
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
- The Nike Rebound Is Over; Buying Opportunity Ahead
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.