Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

