Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,580 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,435.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 453,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,803. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

