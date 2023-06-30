Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,048,000 after buying an additional 41,998 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.10.

ENPH stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

