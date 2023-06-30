Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,344,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,802,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 16,215,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,415,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

