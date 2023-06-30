Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 12,846,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,547,910. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

