Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.28. 382,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,340. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

