Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,850 shares of company stock worth $56,671,813. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. 341,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,769. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

