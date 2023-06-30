Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $53,992,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,282,000 after purchasing an additional 616,251 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 392.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 681,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 543,343 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 118,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,921. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.73%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.