Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 68,077 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,112,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,495 shares in the company, valued at $558,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,391,104 shares in the company, valued at $26,112,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of DNA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,933,879. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

