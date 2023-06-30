Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,391 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.93. 122,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

