Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 2.9%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 776,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,505,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Redfin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Redfin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Redfin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

