ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 49.9% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $476.22 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00279519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

