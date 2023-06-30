Reata Pharmaceuticals’ (RETA) “Reiterates” Rating Reiterated at 888

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by equities researchers at 888 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

RETA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 383,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,308. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 141,520 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 85,727 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

