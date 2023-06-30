Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,375 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

